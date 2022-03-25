Finally, SS Rajamouli's RRR has hit the screens. The movie set in the pre-Independence era is about two people, who want to seek freedom from the British colonizers. The film is being hailed as a treat for all fans of Ram Charan and Junior NTR. RRR is made on a budget of close to Rs 450 crore if we calculate the fees of the leading men, and SS Rajamouli's share of the profits. RRR is a spectacle if the initial response is to be believed. The movie has been shot in India and Ukraine. The Naatu Naatu dance has also impressed people. Also Read - RRR: Before Alia Bhatt, these A-List Bollywood actresses were being considered for Ram Charan-Jr NTR's film

RRR is being praised by everyone who has seen the movie. We have read on Twitter news on how the tickets for the early morning shows went for as much as Rs 1000 per ticket. This is in the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana belt. Take a look at the reactions on social media... Also Read - RRR screening in Hyderabad: Jr NTR arrives with wife Lakshmi Pranathi and kids; fans get Tarak family's glimpse after 3 years – view pics

There are a lot lot of things to tell about @ssrajamouli . Kudos is a small word for him. He makes ordinary scene to extra ordinary level with his creation and visuals. Rajamouli creates his own virtual world. And we are lucky to watch his world. #RRR #RRRMovie #RRRreview — Jagadeesh #RRR?ᵀʰᵒᵏᵏᵘᵏᵘⁿᵗᵘᵖᵒᵛᵃᵃˡᵉ (@ChinnuTarak333) March 25, 2022

At the time of #RRR announcement

Eanti Ntr tho Rc na acting lo thelipothadu...

Cut cheste RC as ALLURI??..

Single hand ga lagukochegavaladu movie ni meeredo lepadam kaani NTR kanna Rc acting ke appreciation ekkuva vastundi ?... Achiever anna nuv @AlwaysRamCharan #RRRreview https://t.co/oyW8jamWvz — Raj Prabha (@rajudhfp) March 25, 2022

There are no words to describe what I witnessed.#Rajamouli sir yet again finessed the art of cinema and oh my oh my #RamCharan and #JrNTR rocked the entire screen #RRRreview

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ — krishna (@saikrishna_krpt) March 25, 2022

Just finished watching. Words are not enough to describe this Film #RRR. Filled with emotions. Never had such a good experience watching any movie. I have lot more to say but right now I'm out of words. Thank You TEAM #RRRMoive #RRRreview @tarak9999 @AlwaysRamCharan @ssrajamouli pic.twitter.com/2CkYrhonDf — RCB முகவரி™ (@mugavariii) March 25, 2022

RRR needs to make at least Rs 500 to 600 crore to recover the money. It is produced by DVV Danaya. RRR is the fourth film of Junior NTR with SS Rajamouli. On the other hand, Ram Charan made his debut in the industry with him in the 2009 movie, Magadheera. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Pooja Hegde opens up on ‘tiff’ with Prabhas and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, John Abraham on Attack and RRR’s box office tussle and more