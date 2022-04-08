RRR: Rakhi Sawant requests Ram Charan to perform on Nattu Nattu; here's how the latter REACTED [WATCH]

SS Rajamouli's film RRR currently is creating maximum noise among the audiences. The film has performed tremendously well at the box office and recently, a success bash was held by the makers of the film. Apart from the lead cast Ram Charan and Jr NTR, celebs like Ayan Mukerji, Aamir Khan and Karan Johar also marked their attendance. Bigg Boss fams Rakhi Sawant too made her presence felt at the RRR success bash. Wearing a bold red outfit, Rakhi managed to grab some attention as she tried to take videos and pictures with all the stars. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding: Actress' team begins prep work; manager and security head do recce of the venue [WATCH]

In one of the videos that made its way to the internet, we see Rakhi Sawant conversing with Ram Charan. She takes him by surprise as she gets records their conversation. The actress congratulates the star and even requests a dance to his famous song Nattu Nattu. The superstar politely refuses by saying that he has performed on it quite a few times. Rakhi then gets Ayan Mukerji on the video. Watch it here.

This video went viral on social media as it also has Karan Johar. As Rakhi Sawant walked towards the filmmaker and got him on the video, he royally ignored her. KJo was in a conversation with someone and he did not pay any attention to Rakhi. Netizens got annoyed with the same and slammed Karan Johar. She also got Jr NTR on video and congratulated him over the success of RRR.

Meanwhile, RRR has become one of the highest grosser of all times. SS Rajamouli and team has proved that nothing is impossible. The film also stars and in pivotal roles.