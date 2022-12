SS Rajamouli's film RRR starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn is one of the biggest blockbusters of the year 2022. The film has done wonders at the box office by smashing many records. It is among the highest-grossing films and now, it is receiving international accolades in terms of awards. RRR has also bagged two nominations at Golden Globes 2022. However, in a recent interview, Ratna Pathak Shah called SS Rajamouli's magnum opus 'regressive'.

As reported by Free Press Journal, Ratna Pathak Shah stated that the film starring , Jr NTR, and is regressive in nature and it looks backward in the time when one should be looking forward. She stated that everyone feels that whatever they are doing is good as we are a part of democracy. She further mentioned that filmmakers these days do not like criticism and egos get hurt. She was quoted saying, "Until filmmakers will not see their work critically, we will have to watch films like RRR. But we don't like criticism. Our ego gets hurt, This atmosphere is created by so many big people and unfortunately, we have accepted it."

Reportedly, she also mentioned that theatres has more progressive stories. She recalled how her mother has done many roles in which she was standing and crying in male-centric films. Ratna Pathak Shah is looking forward to release of her Gujarati movie Kutch Express. The trailer of the film has been well received by the audience.

Accolades won by RRR

Talking about RRR, SS Rajamouli received New York Film Critics Circle Award for Best Director. It has been nominated for Golden Globes Awards 2023. Reportedly, the film has now also won three trophies at Philadelphia Film Critics Circle Annual Awards. There seems to be no stopping for RRR as of now.

