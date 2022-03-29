SS Rajamouli's directorial venture RRR is turning out to be the biggest film of this year. With collections stretching to Rs 450 crore and beyond worldwide, RRR starring Jr NTR and is indeed a classic example of a phenomenal blockbuster. The Hindi version of the film has also done amazingly well. On its first Monday, the Hindi version of the film managed to rake in Rs 18 crore which is simply WOW. Just yesterday, had praised team RRR for churning out such a grand film. Now, has spoken about the success of RRR. Also Read - RRR: SS Rajamouli, producers and Jr NTR-Ram Charan fans abroad seething mad at Hollywood press for THIS reason [EXCLUSIVE]

At IIFA Awards 2022, Salman Khan spoke about his film with and shared how South Indian films are different from Bollywood. He praised Ram Charan's performance in RRR and said, "It has been a wonderful experience working with him. I have known Chiru Garu for the longest time. He has also been a friend. His son (Ram Charan) is also a friend. He has done such a fantastic job in RRR. I just wished him on his birthday, and on the success of his film. I am very proud of him. It feels so good that he is doing so well. But I wonder why our films are not doing so well in the south. Their films are doing so well here."

Salman Khan then spoke about Bollywood films lacking 'heroism' and how filmmakers should go back to that mantra. He said, "Heroism always works, as there is a kind of connect, and that's very important for (cinegoers). We've had this format from Salim-Javed's times, but now they (south Indian filmmakers) are taking it to the next level. Fan following there (south India) is huge, and now I am also working with Chiru Garu. They have a different style of films, and it is very nice. If you see series, remade it in Telugu. Wanted too worked down south. More such films should be made. Now we are doing Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Such a time should come that they remake our films again."