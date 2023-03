Now that this has come out of nowhere while the world is celebrating the historical win of Naatu Natu at the Oscars for Best Original Song, 's personal favorite up-and-coming makeup artist, Shaan Mittathul, is mocking this win and claiming that it was rigged. Yes! Shaan posted on Instagram about how he thought the awards were rigged and brought only to India, but now even the Oscars are involved. The renowned makeup artist should have deleted his Instagram post sooner, but the damage has already been done. This Instagram post of Jacqueline's makeup artist has definitely created a stir, and we wonder if the man has any clarifications to his claims. His Instagram post read, "Hahahah this is so funny. I thought only in India we could buy awards lol. But now even Oscars. Money and what all we can get when we have the money. Even Oscars lol". Also Read - Oscars 2023: Ram Charan and RRR celebrate Naatu Naatu's win at SS Rajamouli's LA house [Watch Video]

Many are wondering what made Shaam say this, as he is right now attending the Oscars in 2023 along with Jacqueline Fernandez. The Oscars after party picture of Jacqueline is going viral on the internet as the diva is looking all glamorous and the makeup was done by Shaan Mittathul. When it comes to Naatu Naatu winning the Oscar for best original song in 2023, everyone is overjoyed because the song not only won but was also performed live on stage, which has never happened before in the history of the Academy Awards. The dance performance was presented on stage by Pathaan actress Deepika Padukone, and she was every bit graceful.

We’re blessed that #RRRMovie is the first feature film to bring INDIA's first ever #Oscar in the Best Song Category with #NaatuNaatu! ?? No words can describe this surreal moment. ?? Dedicating this to all our amazing fans across the world. THANK YOU!! ❤️❤️❤️ JAI HIND!?? pic.twitter.com/9g5izBCUks — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) March 13, 2023

The Naatu Naatu song from RRR defeated many biggies like Rihanna, Lady Gaga, and more, and this is how it won the Oscar for best original song in 2023. One cannot doubt its credibility.