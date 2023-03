SS Rajamouli's RRR is a global sensation. Fans are in love with Naatu Naatu, and Jr NTR's bromance and the elaborate action scenes. The film is a hit in markets like Japan where people are dancing in the theatres. RRR has a bit of nationalism being a movie set in pre-Independence India. Few people have termed it a right-wing movie because of the use of some iconography and bit of religion. However, SS Rajamouli has clarified that he did not make RRR with any hidden agenda. Also Read - Oscars 2023: RRR song Naatu Naatu to be performed LIVE on stage by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava; fans call it the biggest victory for Indian cinema

He told AFP that he opposes any extreme point of view, and his films do not have any hidden agenda. SS Rajamouli said his aim is to deliver an engaging and entertaining experience to views in lieu of the hard-earned money spent on a movie ticket. He said, "I like to get them entertained, make them feel dramatic about the characters, about the situations, have a good time, go back and live their lives." SS Rajamouli said he is a film buff who wants a larger-than-life experience at the cinema halls whether it is in characters or drama. He said he likes to make such films. SS Rajamouli says heroes in his movies go all out with the action scenes.

He also said that Indian cinema is slowly making inroads in reaching a wider audience. He said we were far behind in comparison to South Korea. He urged all desi filmmakers to take a look at Korea's success. He said, "If you see (South) Korea, for example, the kind of inroads that they have made… we should aspire to do that, all Indian film-makers."

Some days back, he said that he was introduced to novels like The Fountainhead and Atlas Shrugged by his cousin, Gunnam Gangaraju. He said he did not understand the philosophy of the books, except the basics. SS Rajamouli said that though he moved away from religion, his love for the storytelling and drama of Mahabharat and Ramayana remained intact.