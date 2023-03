Kiara Advani will be seen sharing the screen with Ram Charan in RC15, and the actress is all praise for the RRR actor. In her recent interaction, Kiara spoke about whether Ram has changed after the massive success of RRR under SS Rajamouli. Kiara added that she met Ram after he got an award at the Golden Globes for the Naatu Naatu song and that he was the same grounded person. Talking to News 18, Kiara said, "It’s always lovely working with Ram. He’s a very, very fine actor and an excellent dancer. And this film will see both of us in a very different light". Also Read - Varun Dhawan leaves Kiara Advani embarrassed by teasing her about Sidharth Malhotra; asks her ’Bhabhiji, Bhaiya kaise hai’ [Watch video]

Kiara further added, "I met him after RRR. We also shot together after the release of the film. He's still the same. He's so grounded. He's a humble and wonderful person. That's what makes him the star that he is." Ram and Kiara share a great bond with each other; in fact, the actress had even invited him and his wife Upasana to her wedding with actor , but they couldn't make it and apologised for the same and wished the newlyweds all the love and luck.

Talking about RC15, producer Dil Raju confirmed that they will reveal the first look and the title of the film on Ram Charan's 38th birthday. Right now the actor is in the USA to attend the Oscars 2023 as RRR has been nominated, and fans are eagerly awaiting the big win. Talking about Naatu Naatu, the song will be performed live by Lauren Gottleib at the Academy Awards, and Deepika Padukone will be one of the presenters at the awards show. Not only laymen but every celebrity is waiting for RRR's victorious win at the most prestigious awards, even Pathaan star Shah Rukh Khan wants to hold the Oscar award. All eyes on RRR.