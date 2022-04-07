was one of the biggest highlights at the RRR success bash that was held last evening in Mumbai. The Bollywood biggies like , and many others graced this bash hosted by SS Rajamouli, and Jr NTR. While many other celebs were too invited to be a part of this grand celebration one of them was Rakhi Sawant too and she surely made the most of it. She managed to meet everyone at the party right from Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Aamir Khan and others and they all happily posed with her. While one person who didn't seem to be interested in Rakhi's antics this time was Karan Johar, he royally ignored her while she came to speak to him after having a chat with Ram Charan and Jr NTR. Netizens are mercilessly trolling Rakhi while they even took a dig at Karan for acting busy more than Ram Charan and Jr NTR. Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, Imlie, Anupamaa and more TV shows that have left fans cringing over the storyline

While Rakhi in the video posted by Viral Bhayani clarified that she wasn't ignored by Karan Johar, "Karan Johar bhai is the best he never ever ignore me never loves me so much, when I was making a video that time he was very busy talking to Jr NTR thank you so much Viral". Ram Charan and Jr NTR hosted this bash after the film earned 1000 crore across the globe which is massive.

Ram Charan and Jr NTR even interacted with the media and when Ram was asked about overshadowing Jr NTR in the film he said, " No ma'am, I don't believe that at all. Not even for a second. We both have excelled beautifully and Tarak was fantastic. I don't think I've enjoyed working in a film so much like RRR. What I take back from RRR is my journey with Bheem; my journey with Tarak. I shall never ever forget. Thank you Rajamouli for giving me that opportunity. I'll love him (Tarak) to bits, and it'll always remain the same."