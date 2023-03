India is not yet over the win of RRR's song Naatu Naatu at Oscars 2023. MM Keeravani and Chandrabose brought home the coveted trophies much to the delight of millions of desis. The RRR contingent at Oscars 2023 was quite huge. Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni, Jr NTR, SS Rajamouli, his wife, Kartikeya and others were present. Now, it is being said that the Academy did not provide free passes to SS Rajamouli and Co to watch the whole thing. As we know, only a certain amount of people get free sitting in the Dolby Theatre. Also Read - South news weekly rewind: RRR wins the Oscar 2023 for Naatu Naatu, Yash to join Prabhas in Salaar, and more

As per some media reports, the only two people to get free passes were Chandrabose and MM Keeravani along with their wives. Others had to buy tickets to watch the event live. It seems SS Rajamouli purchased passes for himself and important team members to watch the movie. Every pass cost 25000 USD which translates into Rs 20.6 lakh per person. As we saw, the supporting members were sitting in the last row of the hall. We guess SS Rajamouli chose the row keeping with the cost factor.

Rama Rajamouli, SS Kartikeya's wife, Jr NTR, Ram Charan and Upasana were there. Naatu Naatu is the first Indian song to have won Best Original Song at the Oscars. In the past, AR Rahman won a couple of Oscars for his music in Danny Boyle's Slumdog Millionaire. RRR which has made close to Rs 1,500 crores from the Indian plus overseas market is one of the most loved Indian films. BTS vocalist Jungkook also vibed to Naatu Naatu in his Live.