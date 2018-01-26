Rs 51 lakh reward to anyone who brings SLB's head - a Rajput chief angrily announces on Padmaavat release day

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat has finally hit the theaters much to the relief of the makers and audiences alike. The movie stars Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh in lead roles and has Jim Sarbh, Aditi Rao Hydari in their best elements. If the early estimates are to be believed, the movie has garnered around INR 18 crores on its first day despite suffering partial shut down in big states like Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat. Also, the movie is said to pick up during the weekend considering it is a long holiday. Also Read - Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and other beauties in their workout gear would inspire you to sweat it out – view pics

But if you thought that this might be a respite for Sanjay Leela Bhansali, then you are wrong. The filmmaker's head seems to be in demand yet again. A fringe group on Thursday has declared a reward of INR 51 lakh to those who behead Bhansali. "Any person bringing the head of Sanjay Leela Bhansali would be paid Rs 51 lakh in immediately," said Diwakar Singh, vice president, All India Brajmandal Kshatriya Rajput Mahasabha, according to a leading news agency. "We shall teach a lesson to politicians who are silent on the issue and are not supporting the agitation," he added.

When the fringe group leader was asked on the attack on a school bus in Gurugram, he said, "A Rajput would never attack the unarmed, ladies or children." So much for Rajput pride! If reviews of Padmaavat are anything to go by, it reiterates that Padmaavat is instead high on Rajput pride contrary to allegations leveled against Bhansali. Keep watching this space for more updates on the film, right here only on BollywoodLife.