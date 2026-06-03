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Rs 600 premiere tickets for Peddi? Telangana govt CLEARS price hike of Ram Charan's film, but with a TWIST

Telangana government has approved a ticket price hike for Ram Charan's Peddi, including Rs 600 premiere tickets and increased rates for 10 days. But here's a catch!

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By: Sahelee Rakshit | Published: June 3, 2026 8:22 AM IST
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Peddi Ticket Price Hike: The Telangana government has given the green light for a significant increase in ticket prices for Ram Charan’s upcoming film Peddi. Following a formal request from the producers, Mythri Movie Makers, the Home Ministry has issued a memo allowing higher rates across the state.

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Peddi special premiere show on June 3

According to the order, a special premiere show will be held on June 3 at 8 PM with tickets priced at Rs 600 (including GST). For the first 10 days of the film’s release (June 4 to June 13), theatres can hike ticket prices by Rs 100 in single-screen cinemas and Rs 125 in multiplexes. The government has also permitted five shows per day during this period.

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Theatres to contribute 20% of extra revenue?

While this decision will benefit both producers and exhibitors, the government has added a thoughtful welfare clause. Theatres should contribute 20% of the extra earnings from the price jump to the Telugu Film Industry Employees Federation Welfare Association. The collected pool will be handled by the Telangana Film Development Corporation (FDC) to help workers across the film industry.

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Also, all theatres that are screening Peddi have been told to play mandatory awareness ads on the risks of narcotics, drugs, and cybercrime before every show. District Collectors, Police Commissioners, and cinema licensing authorities have been directed to ensure these rules are strictly followed.

About Peddi

Peddi, directed by Buchi Babu Sana, is one of the most anticipated Telugu releases of the year. The film is set to hit theatres on June 4. The government’s decision to relax ticket pricing norms is expected to help the big-budget project maximise its opening weekend earnings.

This move comes as welcome news for the makers, who had been pushing for flexible pricing to recover their investment faster. With Ram Charan’s massive fan following and strong pre-release buzz, Peddi now looks well-positioned for a solid box office start in Telangana.

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About the Author

Sahelee Rakshit

Sahelee Rakshit

Sahelee Rakshit is an entertainment journalist at BollywoodLife, where she has been contributing since 2025. Active in journalism since 2018, she has previously worked with leading news platforms including Inside Northeast, The Sentinel, APN News, News24, and Jagran English. With a strong focus on Bollywood news and movie reviews, Sahelee has interviewed prominent TV celebrities and acclaimed film directors. She has also covered and participated in several major entertainment events, establishing herself as a trusted voice in the industry.

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