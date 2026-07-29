Rubina Dilaik FAINTS during Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 stunt, says 'I don't remember what happened'

Rubina Dilaik left fans worried after reportedly losing consciousness while performing a high-risk helicopter stunt on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. Read further to know what caused the deadly accident.

Television actress Rubina Dilaik gave her fans quite a scare when she lost consciousness during a high-risk stunt on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. The newest promo for the Rohit Shetty-hosted reality show doesn’t hold back, it shows Rubina collapsing right after finishing a tough helicopter challenge, with crew members rushing her away for quick medical help. The promo isn’t subtle about the danger, either. You see Rubina hanging from a helicopter, tangled in a net for one of the show’s hardest tasks. She manages to get herself free and drops into the water, but soon after, she loses consciousness.

Rubina was injured?

Rohit Shetty shouts her name, and the crew jumps into action to help her. The cameras even catch her lying unconscious as the ambulance pulls up on set. This all went down during one of the season’s first challenges, according to reports. Rubina later spoke about the incident. She had every intention of making a splash with her debut. “I wanted to begin with a bang, that was always my plan. But it didn’t go exactly the way I had imagined,” she admitted.

What's caused Rubina to faint?

One of her main reasons for joining Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, Her twin daughters. “A huge reason I said yes to Khatron Ke Khiladi was because I wanted my twin daughters to grow up knowing that their mother never backed down from a challenge,” Rubina shared. She’s still a bit in shock about the whole thing. “I’m incredibly grateful to the entire team for reacting so quickly, rushing me into an ambulance, and taking such wonderful care of me. Honestly, I’ll be watching it too, because everything I know after I passed out is from what people have told me. Without a doubt, this has been the most intense moment of my life,” she said, Apparently, she remembers nothing after she fainted.

All About Khatron Ke Khiladi 15

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, hosted by Rohit Shetty, premieres August 1, 2026, after the launch was pushed back a week. The new season airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9 PM on Colors TV, and you can stream episodes on JioHotstar at the same time.

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