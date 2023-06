Actress has recently escaped the clutches of death. Rubina met with a fatal car accident in Mumbai on June 10 but fortunately, she both escaped unharmed. The incident occurred at a traffic signal in the city when a truck rammed into her car from behind. The impact was so severe that Rubina for a couple of seconds went into “shock.” In an interview with Hindustan Times, the actress narrated what had happened on that fateful day. Also Read - Rubina Dilaik meets with an accident and suffers injuries to her head and lower back

Rubina Dilaik recalls her car accident

Elaborating on the near-death car accident, Rubina revealed that her car had started to slow down when the signal turned yellow in Mumbai's Malad. "Suddenly I had this jerk from behind. This truck guy rammed into us from behind, my car had a speed of 40-60," she shared. Rubina added that the sudden jerk was so powerful that she was pushed forward, hitting her head on the seat ahead while landing on her lower back.

"The impact was so high that I was in shock for a few seconds," said Rubina. Soon Rubina's husband, Abhinav came to the accident spot to "manage" the situation. She was rushed to the hospital. She underwent some medical tests too. When the test results were out, Rubina was declared to be in good health condition.

Rubina Dilaik’s husband ’s tweet

Moments after the accident, Abhinav tweeted an open note to the masses, highlighting the dangers of disobeying traffic rules. “Happened to us can happen to you. Beware of idiots on the phone jumping traffic lights. To top it up standing there smiling. More details later. Rubina was in the car. She is fine, taking her for medical,” he wrote.

Abhinav further tagged the Mumbai Police and the Mumbai Traffic Police to his post, urging them to take strict action. He added a couple of pictures of Rubina’s damaged car as well.

Rubina Dilaik’s health update

Re-tweeting her husband’s post, Rubina on June 11, shared her health update with social media users. “Due to the impact I hit my head and lower back, so I was in a state of shock, but we ran medical tests, and everything is Good. Legal action has been taken against the reckless truck driver, but the damage is done! I urge you all to be mindful on the road. Rules are for our own safety!” she tweeted.

Due to the impact I hit my head and lower back, so was in a state of shock, but we ran medical tests,everything is Good….

Both Rubina and Abhinav have decided to take legal action against the truck driver. Earlier, Rubina’s aunt and cousins were involved in a similar car accident in Chandigarh, when a truck driver, under the influence of alcohol, collided with their car. Luckily, the passengers inside were able to escape.