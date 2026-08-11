Rukmini Vasanth joins Nivin Pauly’s new film NP51 for her Malayalam debut

Discover all about actress Rukmini Vasanth joining Nivin Pauly's new film NP51. Read ahead to discover more about the actress making her Malayalam debut below.

Rukmini Vasanth joins Nivin Pauly’s new film NP51 for her Malayalam debut

Actress Rukmini Vasanth will be seen on the big screen soon for her new film, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups. While fans are eagerly waiting to see Rukmini’s new role in Toxic, the actress has announced that she has joined Nivin Pauly’s new film.

Fans will get to see actress Rukmini Vasanth make her Malayalam debut in Pauly’s upcoming movie NP51. This movie is going to be a special one, as it is said to be Pauly’s 51st film. Let’s dive into see all about Rukmini Vasanth joining Nivin Pauly’s new film NP51 here.

Rukmini Vasanth joins Nivin Pauly’s new film NP51

As actress Rukmini Vasanth gears up for the launch of her film Toxic in theatres, she has already hopped on to a new project. Keeping the momentum going, the actress has begun shooting for her next film, adding yet another exciting project to her steadily growing film career.

The actress recently took to her Instagram stories to share a glimpse of the film’s clapboard, officially announcing the commencement of the shoot. We will get to see Rukmini star in Nivin Pauly’s new film. This NP51 movie remains an untitled Malayalam film. We will get to see the pair of Rukmini with Malayalam superstar Nivin Pauly,

Rukmini recently took to social media to announce her new film. Her adorable photo showed a glimpse of the sets. Rukmini’s caption on her post read, "And so it begins? #NP51 There's something very special about finding yourself in a place you've admired from afar for so long. To now be a small part of it feels like a very special first for me. So grateful for this one??"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rukmini Vasanth (@rukmini_vasanth)

Having carved a strong identity for herself with performances in films such as Sapta Sagaradaache Ello and Kantara, Rukmini has steadily evolved from a promising Kannada talent into one of the most sought-after young actors working across South Indian cinema.

About Nivin Pauly’s NP51

Fans of superstar Nivin Pauly are very excited to see the actor back on the big screen. The project is backed by acclaimed filmmaker-producer Martin Prakkat, who is popularly known for films such as Charlie and Nayattu. We will get to see Nashid as part of this film as well. He was a writer for Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey and will be directing the film.

The coming together of these names with Rukmini Vasanth and Nivin Pauly makes NP51 one of the more interesting additions to the Malayalam slate.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

