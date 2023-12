Indian Rapper Badshah and Pakistani actor Hania Aamir are reportedly dating each other from past few months. News of Hania and Badshah being in a relationship first circulated when Hania shared a picture of Badshah on her social media handle. The actress captioned the picture as 'Kids went shopping'. Post that, speculation is rife that the actress and rapper are more than friends. Neither Hania nor Badshah has commented on the ongoing rumours. To add fuel to the dating speculations Badshah's recent post about Hania has been garnering lot of attention.

Badshah shares candid picture of Hania Aamir on his Instagram story

Badshah who is known for chartbusters like DJ wale Babu and Kar Gayi Chull recently shared a candid picture of Hania Aamir on his social media. In the below picture you can see Hania laughing her heart out. The rapper captioned the picture as 'Joke Kya Tha' and tagged Hania's official Instagram Id. The picture is a screenshot from a video call between Hania and Badshah. The actress then responded on the same Instagram story and said 'Life'. Check out the pictures below. Also Read - Badshah BREAKS SILENCE on dating rumours with Pippa actress Mrunal Thakur

Badshah and Hania Aamir's alleged love affair

Both Hania and Badshah have not accepted their relationship publicly, but it seems that now they are also not shying away from PDA. Hania and Badshah love affair rumours started when she posted the below picture. Check out picture below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hania Aamir 哈尼亚·阿米尔 (@haniaheheofficial)

Hania Aamir is a Pakistani actress who is known for her notable performances in Television serial Mere Hum Safar. She got wider recognition when her dance on Naatu Naatu went viral. She is known for her cute antics on social media. The actress was linked with singer Asim Azhar in past however later she denied the rumours.

Talking about Badshah apart from Hania, he was also recently linked with Bollywood actor Mrunal Thakur. The duo was spotted leaving an event together in the same car. However, Badshah refuted the rumour pulicly calling it false.

It was recently revealed that Badshah was married to Jasmine Masih. However, the couple divorced in 2020. They have a seven-year-old daughter named Jessemy Grace Masih Singh.