Shershaah has completed one year and the rumoured lovebirds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani did a live session together to celebrate this special day with their fast loved one. While the couple who are very much in love maintained the surprise element in the live session. They started the live chat separately where the couple spoke about the anecdotes from their first film together. In the live session, one could see Sid flirting with Kiara and leaving her to blush every moment. Kiara even mentioned that Mann Bharryya will always be a special song. Where Sidharth confessed to being in a mess after he met Capt. Vikram Batra's parents and he got tensed what if screw this film and told director Vishnu that we cannot mess this up.

While the live season was on, Sid and Kiara spoke about their first meeting and how they bonded very well. And when the live session was coming to an end, Sidharth and Kiara fans were screaming for them to come together and the surprise was he went into the room where Kiara was doing her life then they said we are together. Kiara had reached Sidharth's house for this live session. They even took one question of their fans where they said they want to see them together in another film, to which Sid said they are together and they will soon work together on another project as well.

Kiara too agreed with the Shershaah star, while fans cannot contain their excitement to see the couple getting back together as this is going to be another blockbuster. While the entire industry is aware Sidharth and Kiara are in a relationship and waiting for the couple to make an announcement together. If reports are to be believed, Kiara has even met Sidharth's parents and they like her. Well, their fans surely can't wait to see them together forever.