is all set for his next film Runway 34. Apart from acting, he is also donning the director’s hat for the film. Now, in an interview with Bombay Times, he was asked about OTT and if it has eased the pressure off actors when it comes to box office numbers. He said that the pressure has not eased. He added that it was never about getting work because if your films worked or didn’t, there was always some work. He said that it’s about how you maintain your quality, and that pressure will always be there. Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: BTS member Jimin’s luxurious apartment seized, Will Smith under stress and more

Said the actor, “With OTT coming in, that pressure has gone up as we have a new generation of great actors who have come in. And it’s not about competing with them or about stardom, but when you see them perform so well, you feel the need to pull up your socks. So that’s a good thing. If we step up, we will move with the times, else we will become redundant. If we sit back and say, ‘I know how to do this and I know everything’, then we can’t move ahead.” Also Read - Palak Tiwari, Kiara Advani, Tejasswi Prakash and more Bollywood and TV actresses who dish out their unique BOSS-LADY vibes in blazers

He went on to say that the newer actors come really, really well-prepared. “We were not so prepared when we came into the industry. Today, the mindset has changed, and this generation is far more evolved,” said Ajay. He also said that what they were thinking at 18, the new actors are thinking at 10. “The sensibilities have changed, and the audience has so much more exposure to international content now, so you can’t mess up with the quality of your content,” added Ajay. Also Read - Shahid Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra and more celebs who spoke about being bullied in school

Well, now that’s some food for thought or food for acting, if we may say.