A few days ago, at a trailer launch event, Kannada star Kichcha Sudeepa spoke about South films doing well pan-India. He stated, "Someone said that a pan India film was made in Kannada. I'd like to make a small correction. Hindi is no more a national language. They (Bollywood) are doing pan-India films today. They are struggling by dubbing in Telugu and Tamil, but it's (the success) not happening. Today we make films which reach everywhere." Now, has given a reply to Kichcha on Twitter.

Ajay tweeted, "@KicchaSudeep मेरे भाई, आपके अनुसार अगर हिंदी हमारी राष्ट्रीय भाषा नहीं है तो आप अपनी मातृभाषा की फ़िल्मों को हिंदी में डब करके क्यूँ रिलीज़ करते हैं? हिंदी हमारी मातृभाषा और राष्ट्रीय भाषा थी, है और हमेशा रहेगी। जन गण मन । (@KicchaSudeep my brother, according to you if Hindi is not our national language then why do you release your mother tongue movies by dubbing them in Hindi? Hindi was, is and always will be our mother tongue and national language. Jan Gan Man."

Well, netizens aren't much happy with Ajay's tweet. A Twitter user wrote, "Please Stop The Language War Every Language In India Are National Language For Hindi Speaking It's Hindi For Tamil Speaking It's Tamil For Kanada Speaking It's Kanada For Every Language You Speak It's Your National Language." Another user tweeted, "Doesn't make sense, even English movies release in Hindi language in india. There is no National language in india, that's the beauty of our nation, celebrating the diversity without imposing thoughts on others. Don't do petty politics bro." One more netizen tweeted, "FYI, There is no national language in India. @KicchaSudeep was absolutely right. Hindi is another official language of our country and we have all rights to release our films in any language."

Now, let’s see if Kichcha Sudeepa will give a reply to Devgn.