and got married in 1999. While they don’t believe in doing much PDA, Ajay and Kajol have always given their fans couple goals. In these 23 years of their marriage, we haven’t heard any rumours of them having issues with each other, and their public appearances have always grabbed the attention of their fans. Recently, Ajay, who is currently busy with the promotions of Runway34, opened up about his marriage with Kajol and revealed the secret of how his marriage sustained. Also Read - Ajay Devgn’s Runway 34 to clash with Tiger Shroff's Heropanti 2; here's how the former's films performed at the box office when they clashed with other movies

While talking to YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, Ajay said, “It’s sustaining very well. Though there are ups and downs in every marriage, disagreements. But you have to manage those disagreements… Two minds can’t be alike but then we discuss and that how it works.” Also Read - Heropanti 2 actress Tara Sutaria gets compared to Taylor Swift for her recent hairdo; some call her 'sasti' copy of Bad Blood singer [VIEW PICS]

“If you think you’re wrong, you should just own up to it, apologise, and get it over with. Then it works. If you stick by your ego, then it’s not going to work,” the actor added. Also Read - Megan Fox comes clean on 'blood-drinking' comment with Machine Gun Kelly; reveals the reason behind the ritual

He further revealed that a marriage won’t last just because of love. The actor said, “I’m not a very physical person. I care for people; I show it in different ways. Love transforms into something else; partnership, responsibility, caring. That, I would say, is stronger than love. Because if it is only love, then it’s not going to last.”

Ajay and Kajol have always spoken that how they didn’t like each other when they met for the first time on the sets of Hulchul. But, later the love blossomed between them. Ajay and Kajol have worked together in films like Hulchul, Gundaraj, , , Ishq, Raju Chacha, , Toonpur Ka Superrhero, and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

Talking about Ajay’s next Runway 34, the film, which also stars and , is slated to release on 29th April 2022.