Runway 34: Ajay Devgn called up Salman Khan first when the makers locked film's release date; here's why

Ajay Devgn is gearing up for the release of his film Runway 34. It also stars and . The trailer of the film has left everyone intrigued and fans are now desperately waiting for April 29, 2022 as that's when the film will make it to the theatres. Well, Ajay Devgn is coming during the week of Eid, 2022 and we all know that the auspicious day is always blocked by for his releases. Thus, Ajay Devgn called up Salman Khan first when the makers chose April 29 for Runway 34's release.

To Pinkvilla, the actor said, "He (Salman) was very sweet to tell me, "Don't worry, I won't come that week. I'll come next year on Eid". Next year, it will be Salman Khan and 's Tiger 3 that will take over the theatres during the auspicious period of Eid. The film helmed by will make it to the theatres on April 23, 2023. Well, as of now, Ajay Devgn has a clear Runway for his film to release in theatres. Two big-budget films clashing at the box office only leads to one losing out on business.

Talking about business, South films are currently considered to be a threat to Bollywood films. Over this, Ajay Devgn had shared that "The same thing was said about Hollywood some time ago, but nothing happened." He then added, "So, these things will always be spoken about, but there's no question that Bollywood will continue doing well. More importantly, it's important to stop seeing our films from different regions like the North or South or some other place and just see them as movies from India."