Runway 34 starring , , and others has released in theatres today, but unfortunately it has been struck by film piracy. The movie has been leaked online on the first day of its release. Several piracy streaming and downloading sites such as Tamilrockers, Telegram and more have made Runway 34 full HD movie available for free. Also Read - Filmy Friday: When Ajay Devgn walked out of Karan Arjun after he was refused Shah Rukh Khan's role

The film is said to be inspired by gritty, true incidents with Ajay Devgn playing a pilot who after facing an inquiry, needs to defend his honour. It reportedly depicts the events of the Jet Airways Doha to Kochi flight that had a narrow escape on August 2015, after facing difficulties to land at Cochin International Airport due to bad weather and unclear visibility. Produced and directed by Ajay Devgn, the film also stars , and Angira Dhar. Also Read - Runway 34 or Heropanti 2: Which film will get a better opening on day 1 and why? Will KGF 2 pose a threat? [EXCLUSIVE]

Runway 34 has received mixed response from the audience and critics alike. While some felt that the film took off and landed safely thanks to the fine performances, many others were not able to strike the right chord and came out of the theatres disappointed. Those who have watched the early shows of Ajay Devgn starrer, have been expressing their views on social media. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Shehnaaz Gill to make Bollywood debut with Salman Khan; Urfi Javed gets caught shooting an adult film and more

However, the box office collection of Runway 34 might get affected due to the online leak. This is not the first time that any film has been hit by the film piracy. Several recently released movies such as KGF 2, RRR, Pushpa: The Rise, and more were made available for download in HD quality.