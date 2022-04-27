Ajay Devgn is currently on his toes promoting his upcoming film Runway 34. The trailer of the film has left everyone intrigued and now Ajay Devgn is doing his best to promote the film. In several media interactions, Ajay Devgn has spoken on lots of topics like South taking over Bollywood, film's Eid release, and much more. Now, the actor has spoken about his kids making an entry into Bollywood. With star kids like , , and others setting their foot into the acting industry, there is a buzz around Nysa Devgn's debut too. Also Read - Gangubai Kathiawadi, Never Kiss Your Best Friend 2 and more new OTT releases of the week you can binge watch

In the latest interview with Ranveer Allahbadia aka BeerBiceps, Ajay Devgn, however, stated that there is no compulsion on his kids Nysa and Yug to enter Bollywood. He mentioned that they are free to do whatever they want but they have to give their best. He was quoted saying, "Wherever they go they have to believe in it and need to work hard." Ajay Devgn also stated that as parents, he and , are always there to help them.

In the same interview, Ajay Devgn also shared his journey and revealed how he became an actor. He said that he was more into direction but it was his father who wanted to see him as an actor. Ajay said, "It is the process of learning. In fact, I started with the attitude of honesty. I was more into the direction I was an assistant director, I used to go with my father and edit. My father wanted me to be an actor, so I was like okay he's saying I'll give it a try but if this first film doesn't work I'm not going to move around with my portfolio. I'm going to go back to whatever I was doing but once you know the first film worked itself then the responsibilities started. It's a process."