The Runway 34 trailer was launched today in the presence of the film's Director and lead actor, Ajay Devgn, along with the rest of his cast, , Angira Dhar and . A huge media contingent had gathered at the prestigious PVR Infinity Mall in Andheri West, Mumbai to add the excitement and impetus to the Runway 34 trailer launch and needless to say, it more than lived up to expectations, with a perfect combination of commercialisation and content, plus the trailer building and intrigue and curiosity by not giving away too much, something most trailers fail to do these days. Also Read - Runway 34 trailer: Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh starrer looks like a thrilling ride

What's more, blockbuster Director was also present at the event to support his good friend and frequent collaborator while also introducing the team of Runway 34, and it was during this that he made a surprisingly unexpected revelation about . Reminiscing about Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and connecting it with Runway 34's trailer launch, Rohit Shetty said, “I launched the trailer of Tanhaji 2 years ago. It's still the highest grossing film of the last 2 years. And today, I'm here to launch the trailer of Runway 34.” Also Read - Before The Kashmir Files, check out movies starring Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan and more that received government support

Opening about Ajay's directorial talents, Rohit Shetty added, “There are two things I want to say, this film is based on true stories. And second is a secret that Ajay sir always wanted to be a director and not an actor. He is technically one of the most sound persons in the industry. Tanhaji had certain visuals and this has other kind of visuals, which he can pull off because how he has technically evolved with the times. We've all learned so much about direction from him, not many know this. Am sure, audience will love this, too.” Also Read - RRR: SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR, Ram Charan unveil unique promotional campaign at Statue of Unity – view pics

Runway 34 also stars and . It's slated to hit the big screen on 29th April as a grand Holi release.