The Runway 34 trailer was launched today in the presence of the film's Director and lead actor, Ajay Devgn, along with the rest of his cast, Rakul Preet Singh, Angira Dhar and . A huge media contingent had gathered at the prestigious PVR Infinity Mall in Andheri West, Mumbai to add the excitement and impetus to the Runway 34 trailer launch and needless to say, it more than lived up to expectations, with a perfect combination of commercialisation and content, plus the trailer building and intrigue and curiosity by not giving away too much, something most trailers fail to do these days.

For the uninitiated, and will be starring together in Runway 34 for the second time after playing romantic leads in 2019's hit rom-com, De De Pyaar De. So, BollywoodLife quizzed her if there was any added pressure this time around or if she needed to be more on toes, given that her superstar co-actor was also her Director and producer for their sophomore collaboration, ergo her boss. Dismissing all such notions and to our surprise, Rakul Preet revealed, "I think it was only easier because I've known sir (Ajay) before and worked with him. Sir always makes the other person feel very comfortable and I think that's his biggest quality."

Reminiscing further on the rapport she now shares with her senior, the actress added, "I remember my first day on (the set of) De De Pyaar De, that time I had jitters. So, he just made me feel very comfortable back then, you know... he just keeps the entire vibe very light on set. And now, obviously I had that familiarity (while shooting Runway 34) and when I got to see the technical brilliance on set, I just couldn't believe how someone can don multiple hats at the same time... set up everything, set up the cameras, shoot, then to go and check that shot and finally, get into the costume and come and shoot and then go back and check... it's just a lot of concentration and a lot of focus that's required and it's very inspiring to see him do that."

“I learned a lot in the process, I don't think there was anything difficult, but there was a lot of learning. The captain of the film was amazing. I have never in my life shot with 7, 11 or 13 cameras together. Imagine so many cameras around. Ajay sir is among the technically soundest people we have in the industry,” Rakul concluded. Runway 34 also stars and . It's slated to hit the big screen on 29th April as a grand Holi release.