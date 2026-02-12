Dhurandhar The Revenge Early Review: Rupali Ganguly lauds sequel of Ranveer Singh's blockbuster hit, says 'every frame is...'

Rupali has a stronger personal connection to the movie because it involves her brother, choreographer Vijay Ganguly. Her enthusiasm shows her pleasure as a family member as well as her appreciation as a viewer.

Dhurandhar The Revenge Early Review: Best known for her part in Anupamaa, Rupali Ganguly has expressed her enthusiasm for the sequel to Ranveer Singh's film Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The actor said she had viewed a few scenes from the sequel and was amazed by its scope and cinematography, ahead of its March 19 theatrical release. Rupali expressed her love for the movie and excitement for the next entry in a conversation with NDTV.

Rupali Ganguly reviews Dhurandhar: The Revenge

She said, “I watched Dhurandhar twice in the theatre. What a film. I can’t wait for the second part to come out, and yesterday I saw bits and pieces from the second part also. Vijay was editing something, and we were doing a video call. And he was like, ‘See this shot, see this shot.’ Oh, what a shot it was, and I asked him to rewind again and show it to me again. Every frame is amazing.”

How is Rupali's brother associated with Dhurandhar?

Dhurandhar: The Revenge cast

Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which was directed by Aditya Dhar, carries on the plot of the first successful film. The ensemble cast of the sequel includes Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Ranveer Singh, and Arjun Rampal.

The film, which is being produced by Jio Studios and Dhar's B62 Studios, is slated for release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada with the goal of reaching a large audience.

