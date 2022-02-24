Russia-Ukraine crises: Netizens feel 'Lord Bobby' has the solution – watch video

The ongoing tension between Russia and Ukraine has been shocking and but netizens seems to have found a way to amuse themselves in the time of crisis as well. They have been sharing a clip of from his 2012 film Players wherein he is seen deceiving the Russian soldiers. The clip has now gone viral on social media and netizens are praising Lord Bobby's style and presence of mind. Also Read - BL Awards 2022: Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Udaariyaan and more – Vote Now for Best TV Show

Take a look.

Throwback to the time when Lord Bobby singlehandedly deceived the Russian Army pic.twitter.com/jQJ0bR0dRF — Bobbywood (@Bobbywood_) February 22, 2022

There is always a Bobby clip relevant as per the current affairs — Abhishek Raj (@abhishek24) February 22, 2022

Ultra modern gadget, yet remote has to be pointed towards the direction. Indian remote. — Anand Shukla (@ElixirAnand) February 23, 2022

Is this what we call it as "smoke screen"? Very high tech ?? — Ashish Kulkarni (@ashen1_97) February 23, 2022

Ofcourse there a Bobby clip for the present conflict — Rohan (@___ArtVandelay) February 22, 2022

Bobby has always been ahead of time — Mr.Bondoo7 (@gani1909) February 22, 2022

Lord Bobby is omnipresent. — Dr. Pawan Mathur (@PawanMathur) February 22, 2022

This is not the first time that netizens have been amazed by Bobby Deol being relevant. The futuristic scenes that the actor has done in his past films, have kept the netizens hooked and they often hail him as 'Lord Bobby' who has always been ahead of his time. In the past, several clips from his films such as Soldier, Badal, Bichoo, and others have been circulated online for people's amusement. Also Read - Vikrant Massey-Sheetal Thakur haldi: If the newlyweds' wedding PICS weren't dreamy enough, these new photos will make you swoon over them

On the work front, Bobby Deol will soon be seen portraying a pivotal character in the upcoming film Love Hostel. As the trailer of the film releases on Monday, unveiling more details, Bobby shares that even a dark character becomes dark for a reason. The film is set in the northern part of India where a young couple elopes and gets married. How their decision put them in a life-threatening situation, the story unveils. This is not the first time that Bobby is playing a grey character as one of his recent successes is the directorial web series Aashram. Also Read - Vikrant Massey-Sheetal Thakur wedding: Bobby Deol, Taapsee Pannu, Mouni Roy and others shower love on the newlyweds