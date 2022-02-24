Russia-Ukraine crises: Netizens feel 'Lord Bobby' has the solution – watch video

The ongoing tension between Russia and Ukraine has been shocking and but netizens seems to have found a way to amuse themselves in the time of crisis as well. They have been sharing a clip of Bobby Deol from his 2012 film Players wherein he is seen deceiving the Russian soldiers. The clip has now gone viral on social media and netizens are praising Lord Bobby's style and presence of mind. Also Read - BL Awards 2022: Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Udaariyaan and more – Vote Now for Best TV Show
Take a look.
This is not the first time that netizens have been amazed by Bobby Deol being relevant. The futuristic scenes that the actor has done in his past films, have kept the netizens hooked and they often hail him as 'Lord Bobby' who has always been ahead of his time. In the past, several clips from his films such as Soldier, Badal, Bichoo, Apne and others have been circulated online for people's amusement. Also Read - Vikrant Massey-Sheetal Thakur haldi: If the newlyweds' wedding PICS weren't dreamy enough, these new photos will make you swoon over them
On the work front, Bobby Deol will soon be seen portraying a pivotal character in the upcoming film Love Hostel. As the trailer of the film releases on Monday, unveiling more details, Bobby shares that even a dark character becomes dark for a reason. The film is set in the northern part of India where a young couple elopes and gets married. How their decision put them in a life-threatening situation, the story unveils. This is not the first time that Bobby is playing a grey character as one of his recent successes is the Prakash Jha directorial web series Aashram. Also Read - Vikrant Massey-Sheetal Thakur wedding: Bobby Deol, Taapsee Pannu, Mouni Roy and others shower love on the newlyweds
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.