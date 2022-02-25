Russia-Ukraine war: Priyanka Chopra reacts to the crisis, 'The situation unfolding is terrifying'

A war has started between Russia and Ukraine. Russia has attacked many parts of Ukraine and the situation there is not great. The people of Ukraine are suffering a lot due to this war. Many celebs have posted on social media about this horrific war, and recently, took to Instagram to share her thoughts on the war. The actress has posted that the ‘situation unfolding is terrifying’. She has also written that it is difficult to understand how something like this can happen in the modern world. Also Read - Alia Bhatt's RRR to Akshay Kumar's 2.0, these 5 Indian films were shot in Ukraine

The actress shared a video of a new channel and captioned it as, “The situation unfolding in Ukraine is terrifying. Innocent people living in fear for their lives and the lives of their loved ones, while trying to navigate the uncertainty of the immediate future. It’s difficult to comprehend how in the modern world this could escalate to such a catastrophic point, but this is a consequential moment that will reverberate around the world. There are innocent lives living in this war zone. They are just like you and me.” Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: Priyanka Chopra reacts to Rosie O'Donnell's public apology, BTS ARMY spots man wearing sweatshirt similar to Taehyung and more

commented on Priyanka’s post and wrote, “Heartbreaking.” An Instagram user commented, “This is super upsetting. Thr world needs to come forward and stop this insanity!” Another user, who is probably from Ukraine, wrote, “Thank you so much Priyanka for posting this and for your support . Ukraine will never forget it!” Also Read - Priyanka Chopra gives a glimpse of her daughter’s room in latest 'photo dump' on Instagram – View Pics

Yesterday, many celebs had posted on social media about the war and Indians in Ukraine. had tweeted, “There are 18000 Indian students and many families who are struck in Ukraine, I am sure Government must be trying their best to get them back. I urge Indian Embassy to find an alternate route for their evacuation. Praying for their safety. #IndiansInUkraine.”

There are 18000 Indian students and many families who are struck in Ukraine, I am sure Government must be trying their best to get them back. I urge Indian Embassy to find an alternate route for their evacuation. Praying for their safety. #IndiansInUkraine — sonu sood (@SonuSood) February 24, 2022

had posted on Twitter, “If the Russian / Ukrainian conflict evokes a sense of fairness n justice , a humane desire to protect the weaker in them , Why all of the western powers are totally indiffrent towards Saudi carpet bombings and atrocities on a small country like Yemen.”