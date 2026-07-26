Ryan Gosling to star in Marvel's upcoming movie Ghost Rider

Explore Hollywood actor Ryan Gosling and his new role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the upcoming movie Ghost Rider. Read ahead to know more details about this movie and Ryan's new character.

Ryan Gosling to star in Marvel's upcoming movie Ghost Rider.

Attention all Ghost Rider fans, you are getting a standalone Marvel movie based on your favourite character. Marvel has announced that Hollywood actor Ryan Gosling will be starring in the Ghost Rider film. The Marvel Studios executive Kevin Feige made the announcement on stage in Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con.

If you are wondering who will be directing this project, this film will be directed by Shawn Levy and is slated for release in 2028. We last saw Levy direct the hit Marvel movie Deadpool & Wolverine. Fans are really excited to see Ryan step into this new role and be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Let’s dive in to find out more about Ryan Gosling’s role in the upcoming movie Ghost Rider.

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Ryan Gosling to star in Marvel's upcoming movie Ghost Rider

The San Diego Comic Con is currently taking place, and Marvel has been dropping major surprises for fans. Recently, Marvel announced that actor Ryan Gosling will be featured in an upcoming movie, Ghost Rider. The announcement was made by Marvel Studios executive Kevin Feige on stage in Hall H at San Diego Comic Con.

Shawn Levy will be directing this movie, and fans can expect to see it in 2028. Ryan and Levy are currently working together on the upcoming Star Wars: Starfighter, which is due to release on May 28, 2027.

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Fan reactions to Ryan Gosling starring in Ghost Rider

Check out what fans are saying about Gosling’s entry in the MCU with the movie Ghost Rider.

One user said, “With the announcement of Ryan Gosling as Ghost Rider, I hope they at least respect what was done with Robbie on Agents of SHIELD. Ghost Rider was already done justice in the MCU. Bring back Gabriel Luna just like they brought back Charlie Cox.”

With the announcement of Ryan Gosling as Ghost Rider, I hope they at least respect what was done with Robbie on Agents of SHIELD. Ghost Rider was already done justice in the MCU. Bring back Gabriel Luna just like they brought back Charlie Cox.#SanDiegoComicCon #SDCC pic.twitter.com/HmClpL0cjZ — Zeo (@ZeoVGM) July 26, 2026

Another user talked about how Ryan is the perfect choice for this role. They posted their views saying, “Ryan Gosling as Ghost Rider isn’t a casting choice, it’s a lifestyle. He literally just stares silently at the highway while his skull is engulfed in hellfire. Cinema. ?”

Ryan Gosling as Ghost Rider isn’t a casting choice, it’s a lifestyle. He literally just stares silently at the highway while his skull is engulfed in hellfire. Cinema. ? pic.twitter.com/s5jdP6VfEH — Manakdeep Singh (@ManakdeepSingh) July 26, 2026

One user pointed out how Ryan’s wife, Eva Mendes, was in the earlier movies of Ghost Rider. Their tweet read, “Eva being in the first Ghost Rider just for Ryan to end up as the new Ghost Rider years later… sorry but this is specifically designed to make me insane” While we would love to see Eva back in this new movie to reprise her character, she will play Roxane Simpson again; there is no confirmation or denial of her involvement in this movie.

eva being in the first ghost rider just for ryan to end up as the new ghost rider years later… sorry but this is specifically designed to make me insane pic.twitter.com/RcKnbYYNxn — jas ✨ lars-coded (@rygosisreason) July 26, 2026

Overall, Marvel fans are really excited to see Ryan bring the Ghost Rider’s character to life, and they are hoping to see this new movie soon. You can expect to see this movie hit theatres in 2028.

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