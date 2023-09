Saalar is Prabhas most awaited film, and ever since the news of the film being postponed has come out fans are disappointed with the delay, but are eagerly waiting with bathed breath for the Baahubali star to create history at the box office. It was claimed that due to Jawan success at the box office and the massive collection of advance bookings, Prabhas’ Saalar might have postponed the film, but this isn’t the truth. And BollywoodLife will tell you exclusively why the makers postponed Saalar and its NOT because of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan. Also Read - Prabhas Vs Hrithik Roshan: Saalar to clash with Fighter at the box office

In an exclusive chat with Bollywood Life South trade expert Ramesh Bala, mentioned," The delay of Saalar is genuine as the makers aren’t yet ready with the VFX and they want everything on point, and talking about the delay due to Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, it is nothing like that; Saalar was supposed to release three weeks after Jawan, and SRK had a lot of time to grip his audience and Prabhas to set his audience excited. KGF director Prashanth Neel is the director of Saalar, and he is known to do everything perfectly, but genuinely, the VFX is not done, and we are all waiting for the final date of the release the film". Also Read - This is how Prabhas is planning to utilise his money in a big way, and you can take a lesson from the Baahubali star

Jawan is creating history in the south.

Shah Rukh Khan's euphoria is all over, especially in the south right now due to Jawan as it's releasing in just three days. Jawan makers are leaving no stone unturned to make the film a massive success at the box office in the south, and the advance booking at Chennai is the highest, and it has created hysteria and how. Nayanthara and Atlee are all south to make a smashing entry in Bollywood with Jawan and the craze is right on point.

Prabhas fans are confident that the film will create havoc at the box office, and the delay has only left them more excited about the film.