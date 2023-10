Saalar starring Prabhas is the most-awaited film of the superstar, and the constant delay was leaving his fans upset. A few days ago, it was announced that Saalar would be releasing in on December 22 2023, and since then, the clash between Saalar and Dunki has been making headlines on the internet. This will be the clash of titans, as it is the first time Shah Rukh Khan and Prabhas will be opposite each other, and the netizens are very keen to see who wins at the box office. Also Read - Salaar Vs Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan takes initiative for peaceful 'screen sharing' for the two biggies?

Having said that, Shah Rukh Khan fans are mighty upset with this clash and are slamming Prabhas for the same and calling the makers and everyone connected with the film unprofessional due to the fact that, despite knowing that Dunki is releasing on the same date, the makers chose the same day.

One user on Reddit slams Prabhas and commented, " Very unprofessional of Salaar makers to do so out of nowhere. If the same thing was done by SRK/Dunki makers then all hell would've been broken and people would've called SRK names." Another user wrote, " Stupidity by the makers of Salaar. Unfortunately both the movies will be affected".

Earlier, Saalar was supposed to release ahead of two weeks of Jawan, and it was claimed that the makers were worried about box office numbers getting affected, which is why they postponed, and now they are being questioned about why they are clashing with Dunki.

Prabhas and Shah Rukh Khan are the real box office kings, but going by the past, the Baahubali star hasn't had mega hits, and this release is a box office litmus test for the superstar, but now that the film is releasing with Dunki, we wonder that it will affect the box office numbers as Shah Rukh Khan has been ruling and overpowering all the films at the box office with his latest release Jawan.