Saif Ali Khan and 's sister Saba Ali Khan stayed away from Bollywood and all the media glare. She is a jewellery designer by profession. But her social media posts always attrack attention. Saba is pretty active on Instagram and often shares adorable pictures of nephews Jeh Ali Khan Pataudi and Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi. Soha Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan also take up space on her Instagram wall. On Women's Day 2022, Saba decided to celebrate the women of her home and posted a collage of mother , , Soha Ali Khan, , herself and others. , Saif Ali Khan's first wife, was missing from these photos.

A lot of people commented on her post and asked her where is Amrita Singh? And Saba did not ignore anyone. She gave back to the trolls in the coolest sarcastic way. To a comment that read, "Did u forget to add Amrita singh", she replied, "Oooops! MUST have! Thanks for the reminder.. please remind me in 2023...if you're following my handle." Another comment read, "Where is Amrita ji", to which, she replied, "sleeping safely at home... i suppose." Another troll called Amrita Singh as the strongest of them all while one called the stars 'insecure'. Check out Saba's post below:

Earlier, Saba Ali Khan has given befitting replies to troll when there was a lot of cammotion over Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan naming their second son Jehangir.