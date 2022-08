Saba Ali Khan was massively trolled for not sharing former sister-in-law Amrita Singh's picture in her special mother's day post, where the netizens questioned why there is no acknowledgement for the Bollywood actress who raised both the kids Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan Pataudi alone and didn't even remarry, unlike Saif Ali Khan. In Saba's post, one could spot everyone in the picture right from Sharmila Tagore, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Soha Ali Kahn with the kids. But everyone missed Sara, Ibrahim and Amrita in the picture and questioned why didn't she add their pictures as even they belong to the family. Also Read - Saba Ali Khan trolled for not adding Amrita Singh, Sara and Ibrahim in recent pic; 5 times she AVOIDED them from her family posts

Saba Ali Khan's defence is not convincing?

Saba has finally reacted to the trolling and defended herself in the most subtle way possible, which may not have you convinced. One user asked Saba about Amrita missing in the post, " Would have loved to see amrita with her kids as well". Saba replied to the user and defended how Soha's picture is also there with mother Sharmila, but she forgot that she hasn't added Amrita, Sara and Ibrahim at all, while Soha was present in the video along with Inaaya, " and Soha n ma ! Must find more pics ...:".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saba Pataudi (@sabapataudi)

Saba Ali Khan often shares some unseen and amazing pictures from the Pataudi family, especially during the occasion of celebrations. Just a few days ago she shared the pictures from the Raksha Bandhan celebration. While S Saba was trolled for sharing more pictures with Kareena Kapoor Khan and her kids Taimur Ali Kahn and Jehangir Ali Khan because they are popular. On Koffee With Karan 7, Kareena Kapoor Khan spoke about that how there is no awkwardness between her and Saif's kids Sara and Ibrahim and everything is just perfect. While the trollers need to take a break from trolling especially the Pataudi family. Do you agree?