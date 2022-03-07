Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Ali Khan keeps sharing pictures and videos of her nieces and nephews on her Instagram handle. The pictures are a mix of handsomeness, cuteness, royalty, and also genes! Recently, Saba Ali Khan shared a picture of Tim aka Taimur Ali Khan which is breaking the internet right now as you read it. Taimur is seen in a white kurta-pyjama. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's firstborn is dishing out royalty vibes and how! Even Saba mentioned it in her caption. Also Read - Taimur Ali Khan throws tantrum in front of dad Saif Ali Khan in viral video; netizens call him a 'spoilt kid' [WATCH]
"My boys....Chote Nawab..... Mahsha'Allah Lounging like a royal ...na ?" Saba captioned the picture. Tim is seen sitting on a small chair, as tall as him. Fans cannot stop gushing over Taimur's picture. They are calling him royalty, a mixture of his father and his maternal family. One fan even called him Raj Kapoor. Yes, you read that right. Check out Taimur's picture below: Also Read - Sara Ali Khan shares a goofy video of baby brother Ibrahim Ali Khan on his 21st birthday; Kareena Kapoor Khan has the sweetest wish
Meanwhile, recently, Taimur was snapped out and about the city with his father. It seemed Taimur was angry at something or someone. He was seen throwing a tantrum unaware that it was all being recorded in the paparazzi's camera. Usually, Tim is a very good boy and his spotting are fun and amusing.
A couple of months ago, Kareena Kapoor Khan had opened up on how Saif spoils the kids which she finds irritating. "I am not very strict...I think I am quite relaxed and chill. I have to inculcate discipline a little more as Saif spoils Taimur so much that it annoys me sometimes. And during the lockdown, our schedules went haywire. So, Saif would want to watch a movie with Taimur at 10 pm and I would have to step in and say no because it is his bedtime," Kareena had told Cosmopolitan.
