Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Ali Khan Pataudi has the best collection of pictures of kids of the Pataudi household. It is a known fact that she is a doting aunt to all the kids, especially Ibrahim Ali Khan, and Jeh. In fact, she has the best collection of pictures even from the yesteryear era. Saba Ali Khan Pataudi often shares pics which are loved by fans. Today, she has shared a reel of all the mums and babies of the Pataudi family. We can see with Saif Ali Khan, and her. There are pics of Soha Ali Khan and Inaya Naumi Kemmu, and with sons Taimur and Jeh. Also Read - Liger: Vijay Deverakonda reveals his all-time crush and it's NEITHER Sara Ali Khan NOR Ananya Panday

In fact, she has written that she has not added and Ibrahim Ali Khan to these pics. But fans were upset seeing the exclusion of and her children. A netizen commented, "What about Amrita? Isn’t she also a mother who raised two children of YOUR family… rather raised them so well…Being a single parent. Why is there no acknowledgement for her? Really sad!,' while other person commented, "Amrita.... she didn't even remarry n raised kids as a single parent....she's indeed greater." Also Read - It’s AWKWARD! Ranbir Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Malaika Arora and more stars’ goofy candids will leave you tripping [View Pics]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saba Pataudi (@sabapataudi)

In the video, we can see that Saif Ali Khan looks exactly like his mother, Sharmila Tagore. There is the cute click of Kareena Kapoor Khan with baby Jeh from the wedding of and . Well, for those complaining, she posted some lovely pics with Ibrahim Ali Khan on her page. She wrote that he was a superstar in the making. Also Read - Koffee With Karan 7: Vicky Kaushal-Sidharth Malhotra, Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor and more – which was the least entertaining episode so far? VOTE NOW

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saba Pataudi (@sabapataudi)

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's marriage fell apart when Sara Ali Khan was a kid. Amrita Singh raised both the kids single-handedly.