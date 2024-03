Saba Azad has been turning up the heat on the internet ever since she dropped her super stunning picture in a red bikini. The actress confidently flaunts her super-toned body and leaves the netizens going wow and how? But this comment of Hrithik Roshan’s niece shows how Saba is not only ruling the Fighter actor's heart but even his family members. Hrithik Roshan’s niece Pashmina Roshan was all hearts after seeing Saba go bold on the internet and she hooted for her like a strong family member. The comment that Pashmina dropped on Saba Azad's post reads," Yes Girl", with a hot emoji. Also Read - Hrithik Roshan’s ex wife Sussanne Khan flaunts her super fit body as she shares her insane workout video [Watch]

Checkout Saba Azad's bold picture on the internet that is grabbing eyeballs

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saba Azad (@sabazad)

The bikini picture of Saba is creating quite a stir on the internet, the picture shows Saba enjoying her vacation on the beach and many are wondering if Hrithik is the photographer. Saba Azad took to her Instagram and shared the picture a while ago and captioned, "Home is where I want to be but I guess I'm already there". Netizens have drastic reaction to the bikini picture of Saba b Azad and shared their opinion on the same. While the fans are wondering if the actor only clicked this picture and want them to drop more vacation pictures as its a visual treat.

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad have been dating for three years now and they both have happily made their relationship official by posting adorable pictures and videos of them. It is also said Hrithik is very sure about getting settled with Saba and they might end up getting married anytime soon.

