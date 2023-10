The greek God of Bollywood Hrithik Roshan and his ladylove Saba Azad are one of the most talked about couples in the industry. The two usually get spotted in the city and fans love their pictures and videos that go viral on social media. Hrithik and Saba both have not officially confirmed their relationship or have spoken about it. Right from their lunch dates to their holidays; it is quite clear that the two are madly in love with each other. Both, Hrithik and Saba give major couple gosla with their PDAs. Well, Hrithik seems to be her biggest cheerleader as he even showered praise on her web show named 'Who's Your Gynac'. He had even put out a story and wrote, 'Every actor deserves applause. Thank you for the laughs and the tears (red heart emoticons). And @sabazad, how amazing are you. You should be so proud of this one.' Also Read - Hrithik Roshan’s girlfriend Saba Azad reacts to getting hate for dating Fighter star, says, ‘I am not made of stone’

In an interview, Saba hinted at Hrithik and called him the biggest cheerleader. During a conversation with Radio Nasha, Saba was asked who is her biggest cheerleader. She replied her partner. Saba even spoke her heart out about the attention that she receives in her personal life and said that she is a private person and barely steps out. She loves being at home and daunting in the beginning left her scared. Her personal life was exposed in a way that she never felt before.

Saba even shared a series of pictures wherein she was enjoying a delicious meal and captioned it as, 'Image by @hrithikroshan who has a special talent for catching me mid bite. can't complain though, there can never be enough photos of women eating!! Wolf on ladies!! Yummy yum yum!!'

Saba is currently in the news for her ramp walk for a fashion event wherein she sang on the stage. Netizens trolled her massively and the actress hit them back.