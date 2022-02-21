and 's multiple spottings out and about the city have set tongues wagging over the last couple of weeks. And now, the lady had joined Hrithik Roshan and his whole family for a Sunday special lunch. Yes, you read that right. Hrithik's uncle Rajesh Roshan shared a picture of the whole family and Saba Azad can be seen posing with them as well. The Roshan's spent time together catching up over lunch and the actor's rumoured girlfriend and actress had joined them too. Also Read - Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar wedding: Hrithik Roshan and the groom dancing to Senorita is the best video you'll see today

In the picture that Rajesh Roshan shared on his Instagram handle, we can see Hridaan and Hrehaan Roshan, Pinkie Roshan, Kanchan Roshan, Pashmina Roshan, Suranika, Eshaan Roshan and more posing for the picture. Rajesh Roshan captioned the post saying, "Happiness is always around.. especially on a Sunday, specifically at lunch time." Hrithik Roshan commented saying, "Hahaha true that chacha !! And you are the most fun." Saba Azda also dropped a comment saying, "Bestest Sunday." Check out the picture and the snapshot of the comments below: Also Read - Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar wedding: FIRST picture of the couple from their marriage is HERE

CRYING SCREAMING THROWING UP HRITHIK ROSHANS FAMILY WITH SISTER SABA IN BIG BAD FAMILY PHOTO MY HEART CANT TAKE IT — lydia is an auntie (@bollywoodlydia) February 20, 2022

Hrithik shd follow her now..there is nothing to hide now.? we stand by #SabThik — Ansh (@ianshuraj_) February 20, 2022

Hrithik roshan dating saba azad.?‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/wH3WTVJeg0 — Misha (@___KHAN_____) February 20, 2022

HRITHIK ROSHAN AND SABA AZAD, LADIES AND GENTLEMEN ❤? — ? (@BarunFanSays) February 20, 2022

Hrithik and saba are officially dating — . (@prdttbot) February 20, 2022

? She is just a friend of pashmina so sitting with her..she is not with hrithik..you can use ur mind? pic.twitter.com/aenT4Tq0m8 — Ansh (@ianshuraj_) February 20, 2022

Rajesh chachu confirmed the relationship before Hrithik and Saba could pic.twitter.com/l3CbsTGsxA — ?????? (@piyushizhere14) February 20, 2022

My mind is constantly playing dulhe ka Sehra suhana since i saw this pic? — I ❤️ Hrithik Roshan (@Hrithikdbest) February 20, 2022

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad have been spotted out and about the city multiple times. The two were snapped leaving restaurants while holding hands. Saba hid her face too, once. It had all led to the rumours of their relationship. A report in Mid-Day, quoted News18, said that Hrithik has been hiding his relationship with Saba for months. A source had told the portal that the two had even gone on a trip to Goa.

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan has Fighter with . He is currently working on Vikram Vedha in which he plays Vedha while Saif Ali Khan plans Vikram. Saba was recently seen in Rocket Boys starring Jim Sarb, Ishwak Singh, , Rajit Kapoor and more.