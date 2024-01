Hrithik Roshan's girlfriend Saba Azad posted an adorable video as the superstar turned 50. In the video, Saba and Hrithik can be seen posing together. The highlight of the video is when the duo shares a passionate kiss. Saba took to her social media and posted the video, writing that Hrithik has had a tremendous 50 years and she hopes he continues living the same way. She also addressed the Roshan lad as her love and light. Check out the post below. Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor unfollows Sara Tendulkar over Shikhar Pahariya, a look at celebs who fell for the same man

Saba Azad shares a passionate kiss with Hrithik Roshan

Saba Azad and Hrithik Roshan are undoubtedly one of the most admired couples in the Bollywood industry. Despite facing criticism at the start of their relationship due to a 12-year age difference, the couple remained resolute and continued with their relationship. Saba shares a great bond with Hrithik Roshan's family and his ex-wife, Sussane Khan, which speaks to the strength of their relationship. Though initially self-conscious when spotted together, Saba and Hrithik have become more comfortable around the media's lens over time. As Hrithik Roshan celebrates her 50th birthday today, Saba took to her social media and posted a heartfelt video that is already causing a stir. Check out the video below to see for yourself!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saba Azad (@sabazad)

Check out this video of Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad's love affair

Many people believe that Hrithik Roshan and his girlfriend Saba Azad met on a dating app, but the truth is that X (formerly known as Twitter) played a role in bringing them together. It all started when Hrithik liked a video of Saba and praised her on X. Saba was overwhelmed by the gesture and thanked the Fighter actor on social media. They eventually started talking on DMs, where they felt an instant connection. After meeting a few times, their love gradually blossomed, and the couple is still going strong today.