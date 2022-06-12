Sabbir Khan has THIS to say about the failure of Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 3 and Heropanti 2

Filmmaker , who gave Tiger Shroff his two big initial hits Heropanit and in his acting career, has said that the sequels to these films have lost its audience. He believes that the franchise stemming from and Baaghi didn't work since they were not organically made with an intent to make them into a franchise. Also Read - BollywoodLife Exclusives of the week: Tiger Shroff’s Ganapath postponed, Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s cupid and more

"When we made the films initially, we did not make it as a franchise. They were organic films. For me a sequel is something where you take the story and characters forward. If you are making a completely different story, then it is a different film. It is just a business move to use the title. I was not leaning towards that," Khan told PTI.

While Tiger's debut film Heropanti was a remake of 's 2008 film , Baaghi was also a remake of ' 2004 movie Varsham. Sabbir, who directed both Heropanti and Baaghi, admitted to not watching the sequels. "I have not seen those films (the sequels of Heropanti and Baaghi). It has lost its audience," he added. For the uninitiated, Baaghi 2, Baaghi 3 and Heropanti 2 have been directed by Ahmed Khan.

Recently, Tiger addressed the box office failure of Heropanti 2 as its total collection summed up to Rs 26 crore. "It was definitely heartbreaking. I'm extremely connected to all my movies. So it takes a toll on me every time if a film doesn't work. I bounce back by immersing myself in work. The show must go on," Tiger had said on the sidelines of IIFA Rocks 2022.

Meanwhile, Sabbir Khan is currently awaits the release of his upcoming film Nikamma which stars , Abhimanyu Dassani, and among others. The film will release on June 17.