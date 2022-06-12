Sabbir Khan has THIS to say about the failure of Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 3 and Heropanti 2

Filmmaker Sabbir Khan, who gave Tiger Shroff his two big initial hits Heropanit and Baaghi in his acting career, said that the franchise didn't work since the sequels were not made organically. He admitted to not watching Heropanti 2, Baaghi 2 and Baaghi 3, directed by Ahmed Khan.