In this day and age where everything one does makes it way to social media, the celebs are constantly on the radar of fans and trollers alike. Today, Shraddha Kapoor got caught doing something that didn’t go down well with the netizens. The actress, who is back in town post a schedule wrap for Luv Ranjan’s film with Ranbir Kapoor, stepped out for lunch with her friends in Mumbai’s Juhu. She came out of the restaurant, saying her goodbyes to her friends (Manmeet Singh of Meet Brothers duo) and was about to get into her car, when an old, poor man approached her, asking for alms. However, the actress just took off in her car, without acknowledging the poor man with open palms. Also Read - Shakti Kapoor finally opens up on Shraddha Kapoor and Rohan Shrestha's wedding rumours

Interestingly, the actress was carrying an oversized bag which has caught attention of netizens who have called the actress out for being ‘shameless’ and one who lacks compassion. Watch the video here: Also Read - Shraddha Kapoor to marry Rohan Shrestha? Padmini Kolhapure and Priyaank Sharma drop a major hint

The comments in the video prove how Shraddha’s act or rather inaction, has upset them and left them disappointed. People are zapped that how despite being so affluent themselves, these stars can manage to ignore someone in need. One comment read, “Itna crore me kamate hai but chacha ko ek khane ka parcel nahi de sakte.. Bhale he paisa math do but kuch khane k liye toh de sakte the na.. Kasam se yeh duniya k log itni matlabi kyu ho rahi hai..” Also Read - Sara Ali Khan oozes hotness in a bralette and thigh-high slit skirt for Rohan Shrestha's monochrome series – view pics

Another one recommended that everyone should ‘Unfollow Shraddha Kapoor’ on social media, while many called her to be the most ‘gareeb’ since despite having the means, she didn’t bother to help the man. Check the video and comments for yourself and let us know what you feel about this by tweeting to us @bollywood_life