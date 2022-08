Indian cricketer, Sachin Tendulkar's daughter, Sara Tendulkar never fails to amaze everyone with her sartorial choices. She often showcases her style game with her unique outfits and leaves fans in awe of her. Sara seems to be enjoying her life to the fullest. There are assumptions that Sara is getting married. But hold on, it's not true. In her post, Sara said excited about her sister's wedding. Recently, a picture of Sara flaunting her Marathi look has gone viral all over social media. In the picture, Sara was clad in a nauvari saree and looked beautiful. The young diva completed her look with minimal gold necklaces and a nath. Also Read - Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar is getting married; her mehndi pictures go viral; here's a fact check

On August 10, Sara took to her Instagram handle and shared a cute Boomerang of herself. In the clip, Sara posed for the picture with her sister, Grishma, and the two were seen goofing around. Sara wore a pink bandhani saree that she paired with a golden blouse. She completed her look with a choker neckpiece, a golden chain, matching earrings and a cute nath that added oomph to her overall look. She even added a bindi on her forehead and left her tresses open. She captioned the clip, "Sista sista." Sara Tendulkar's marriage news is trending on the Entertainment News.

Have a look at it -

On August 5, Sara set the screens on fire as she turned muse for Anita Dongres's new collection named Homage. In the pictures, Sara was seen clad in a green-hued ethnic ensemble and left everyone's heart racing with her perfect looks. She gave out princess vibes and looked glamorous.

Sara is focusing on her studies and loves staying away from the limelight. Sara is the daughter of Sachin Tendulkar and Anjali.