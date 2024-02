Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli finally announced that they have welcomed a baby boy. Anushka and Virat are blessed with a son, Akaay. Vamika Kohli has got a younger brother now! The announcement came out last evening and since then, it has been a mayhem. Fans have been going gaga and sending their best wishes to the gorgeous couple, their family and their newborn. Sachin Tendulkar is one of their well-wishers. He has penned a heartwarming note for Virat and Anushka.

Sachin Tendulkar congratulates Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma on welcoming a baby boy, Akaay

Sachin Tendulkar took to his social media handle and reacted to Virat Kohli's announcement of welcoming Akaay. He congratulated the couple and called Akaay, a beautiful addition to their family. He writes, "Just like his name lights up the room, may he fill your world with endless joy and laughter. Here's to the adventures and memories you'll cherish forever," welcoming the 'little champ' to the world. He dropped a baby bottle, a baby face and a blue heart emoticon alongside the wish. Have a look at it here: Also Read - Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's second pregnancy news leak and more: 9 times VirUshka's privacy got invaded

Congratulations to Virat and Anushka on the arrival of Akaay, a precious addition to your beautiful family! Just like his name lights up the room, may he fill your world with endless joy and laughter. Here's to the adventures and memories you'll cherish forever. Welcome to the… https://t.co/kjuoUtQ5WB — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 20, 2024

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli announce the arrival of their baby boy

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli kept their pregnancy a secret for the actress' whole term. The actress and the cricketer dropped a heartfelt note last evening which said that they had welcomed a baby boy on 15th February 2024. Anushka and Virat sought blessings from everyone for their newborn and asked them to respect their privacy. For many months now, Anushka and Virat grabbed headlines for their pregnancy reports. However, neither of them spoke about it, wanting to keep their personal life private. It was said that Virat and Anushka were planning on welcoming their baby in London. Also Read - Vamika Kohli inherited dad Virat Kohli's dance moves? Throwback video of the little one with Kareena Kapoor Khan in the backdrop goes viral

Virat and Anushka were blessed with a baby girl in January 2021. They named her Vamika. Vamika and Akaay, both names are quite unique.