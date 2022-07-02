Kubbra Sait has been in the industry for a while now. The most iconic character that she has played so far is of Kuku in Sacred Games. Now the actress has hit the headlines as she has penned a book called Open Book: Not Quite A Memoir. Kubbra Sait has written about her early life, struggle, experiences and more. She has also written about the dark phases including being molested at a very young age by a family member. In a chapter called I Wasn't Ready To Be A Mother, Kubbra Sait has revealed that she got pregnant after a one-night stand in Andamans. She eventually decided to terminate her pregnancy as she was not ready for it. Also Read - Before Kubbra Sait, Kalki Koechlin, Anurag Kashyap and more celebs shared horrific details of being abused as a child

Kubbra Sait has no regrets

In an interview with Times Now, Kubbra Sait stated that she has no regrets over abortion. She mentioned that of course she felt bad about it but she was not ready to be a mother. She was quoted saying, "I think I was not ready for it. I was not ready because I was not ready for it as a human being. I don’t think I am still ready. I don’t understand this pressure around women to get married at 23 and have children by the time they are 30." Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Salman Khan, father Salim Khan get threat letter; Kubbra Sait recalls being sexually abused by family friend and more

Kubbra Sait further mentioned that the choice she made was for herself. She said, "Of course I felt like a terrible human being! A horrible human being because of that choice I had made. “But my feeling bad did not come from how I felt but rather how other people would perceive it." Also Read - Sacred Games actor Kubbra Sait recalls being s*xually abused for 2.5 years by a family friend at 17; the ordeal will leave you shaken

Kubbra Sait's bitter experience

Talking about being sexually abused at an early age, in her book, she wrote that a hotel owner in Bangalore got really close to her and her brother Danish. He helped the family with financial woes and after that he started exploiting her. She did not name the hotel owner.