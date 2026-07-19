Sai Pallavi says meditation helped her become Sita in Ramayana: 'Was blessed to play this role'

At the Pratham Sankalp event which was held in Delhi on July 18 to begin Ramayana promotions, Sai Pallavi shared her thoughts on what helped her to play Sita.

With the Pratham Sankalp event that was organised in New Delhi on July 18, the promotions for Ramayana: Part 1 have finally begun. The film’s cast and crew saw the presence of not just the film's cast and director, but also guests from different walks of life, which also included spirituality. At the event, director Nitesh Tiwari lauded Sai Pallavi, who shared her thoughts on playing Sita in the film. On being asked to share her journey behind playing Sita in Ramayana, Sai said, “It’s not easy for actors to get roles like this. Because it’s not easy to play a Goddess. There must be a team putting their heart and soul into making it the best version.” She further added, “I don’t think I chose to play Sita maa. I was blessed to play this role. It’s not something that you can go after and not something you can write down and say, this is how I want to play. I would sit and meditate and say, Sita maa, you act through me. Whatever comes through me is what you want for the film.” The actor showed no qualms in saying she kept her thoughts totally pure because she wanted to put forth the best version of herself. “I was always keeping myself as pure as possible, at least in my thoughts, to keep it very neutral. So I have the best version of myself presenting there.”

Nitesh Tiwari lauds Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi

Director Nitesh Tiwari too couldn't stop lauding Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi for their impeccable performances as Ram and Sita in Ramayana. While explaining what how convincingly they played their roles, Nitesh said, "An actor’s eyes tell the truth. I have seen Ram in Ranbir’s eyes and Sita in Sai’s. I felt the kind of sincerity I was looking for, I found only in these beautiful souls. I don’t see Sai and Ranbir, I see only Sita and Ram in the film."

Know more about Pratham Sankalp

The team of Ramayana came together to celebrate the beginning of their journey of putting their film out to the world with a special "Pratham Sankalp" event in Delhi. The event was attended by its star-studded cast and included the unveiling of the trailer ahead of its official launch on July 24. The film features Ranbir Kapoor (Ram), Sai Pallavi (Sita), Yash (Ravan), Sunny Deol (Hanuman), Ravi Dubey (Lakshman), Arun Govil (Dashrath). The event was also attended by producer Namit Malhotra and director Nitesh Tiwari.

At the event hosted by poet Kumar Vishwash, Malhotra mentioned that the film was the realisation of the much-appreciated dream of bringing an Indian story to the world. He said over 10,000 people worked on the film from different parts of the world to make the film.

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