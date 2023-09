One of the star kids who is making a lot of noise is Ibrahim Ali Khan. Whether it is his striking resemblance to dad Saif Ali Khan or his rumoured affair with Palak Tiwari, the young man is getting the limelight. As we know, he will be making his debut with Sarzameen. It is a patriotic film directed by Kayoze Irani. Kajol is the leading lady of the movie. Ibrahim Ali Khan was keen to pursue a career in acting since years now, but his dad was reportedly keen that he finish his academics first. As we know, his sister Sara Ali Khan is also a graduate from Columbia University. Also Read - Sara Ali Khan flaunts her cute desi girl avatar, her 'AS ki beti' mug steals all attention

Ibrahim Ali Khan bags second movie

Ibrahim Ali Khan has now bagged his second movie as a lead. The banner is Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Productions. The film is named as Diler. It seems Ibrahim Ali Khan loved the script and instantly agreed to be on board. A source told Pinkvilla that it is a well-balanced, nicely written love story full of music. The source was quoted as saying, "The conversation with Ibrahim has reached a final stage, and he will soon be signing on the dotted line. Ibrahim’s jump from thriller to romance also showcases his versatility as an upcoming performer." The movie will go on floors in December 2023. The makers plan to shoot most of it in London. Also Read - Gadar 2 success bash: Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Salman Khan, Vicky Kaushal and more join in Sunny Deol's celebrations

Update on Sarzameen

Ibrahim Ali Khan will wind up the remaining work on Sarzameen in some time. Some parts of the movie is unfinished. Kajol and Prithviraj Sukumaran play a couple in movie. Ibrahim Ali Khan is playing a terrorist in the movie. Kajol and Karan Johar are coming together after 12 long years. Ibrahim Ali Khan is said to be quite a surprise package. In fact, his rumoured girlfriend Palak Tiwari said in an interview that he is a kadak actor.

Not only Ibrahim Ali Khan, but also other star kids Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Junaid Khan and Suhana Khan already have two projects in their kitty. Fans of Saif Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan are very keen to see Ibrahim debut on the big screen.