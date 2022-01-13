was recently seen in the Zee5’s web series Kaun Banegi Shikharwati. The actress, who comes from a Royal family background, plays the role of a princess in the series. Recently, in an interview, Soha spilled some beans about her family. The actress revealed that her mother and brother Saif Ali Khan fight a lot, and she has to be the peacemaker between them. Soha also revealed that sister-in-law, is carefree and a very chilled-out person. Also Read - BTS: Namjin and Taekook step in Akshay Kumar-Kareena Kapoor and Diljit-Kiara's roles in this fan made Good Newwz video

While talking to RJ Siddharth Kanan, Soha said, "My mother is a slight nag...She's very scary actually, it's not sweet at all. Everyone who says Bangla is such a mishti (sweet) language and all it's not at all. She would only lose her temper in Bangla and do hisaab kitaab (accounts) in Bangla. As a result, none of us speaks any Bengali. But she'll just be like if there's any fight that's happening firstly my brother (Saif Ali Khan) and her have this wonderful relationship where every time they fight with each other they call me and I'm the one who has to intercede."

"She'll then pick up the phone (makes noises pretending to speak on the phone) and hang up. I'm just like I didn't do anything. It's just that things that they can't say to each other that they say very easily to me. I'm the diplomat, I'm the third child. I have the inherent charm that I rely on to get my way because otherwise, I would not have proper nutritious meals and education," the actress added.

While talking to BollywoodLife about her equation with her siblings, Saif and Saba, Soha had earlier said, “I think it’s been really a long time since somebody has been mean to me as three of my onscreen sisters, and it was a different emotion because I am the youngest in real life. My brother (Saif Ali Khan) is much older than me (10 years), he was too old to bully me, and maybe it was a boy-girl thing in my case. But, my sister and I did have fights mainly for chocolates.”