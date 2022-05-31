Saif Ali Khan baffled with Sharmila Tagore calling him 'spontaneous': 'She said I was a mistake?'

Saif Ali Khan recently gave a glimpse of his wit and humour when he reacted to mother 's comments about him that he was spontaneous. In an interview with Kusha Kapila, Saif wondered why his mother would have called him spontaneous, thinking if she meant he was a mistake. Also Read - Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan to make his Bollywood debut in Karan Johar's Hridayam Hindi remake?

"What does that mean? Does that mean that she had me spontaneously? It's like a borderline mistake. She said I was a mistake?" Saif asked. In her 2012 interview with Firstpost, Sharmila had talked about how Saif used to behave when he was a baby. "I thought he was a very beautiful baby, he was a beautiful boy too, very cuddly. But right from the beginning, he had a mind of his very own. He was not an easy child. He broke every rule of the game. And that was a trait that stayed with him. He was a challenge. He was extremely bright, very intelligent, it did not take him any time to get bored. He was impulsive, spontaneous, could grasp a situation at once. I was very busy those days, through his early years. From 1 to 6 years, I was doing double shifts, could barely take him to school and back."

On the work front, Saif will be seen in the upcoming neo-noir thriller film Vikram Vedha, also starring and . He will be seen playing a tough cop. A couple of months, the makers had shared his first look as Vikram. He looked dapper in a classic combination of a plain white T-Shirt with blue jeans. His macho and buff avatar as police officer Vikram in the film had fans swooning over the actor.

A cult film in its own right, Vikram Vedha is based on the Indian meta-folktale Vikram aur Betaal and tells the story of a tough police officer who sets out to track down and kill an equally tough gangster. Pushkar and Gayatri, the original writers and directors, are donning the director's hats for the Hindi remake as well. This original Tamil blockbuster starred R. Madhavan and . The movie will hit the big screens globally on September 30.