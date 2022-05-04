Saif Ali Khan expresses concern over son Ibrahim Ali Khan's future; says, 'I think he has done...'

Saif Ali Khan is a father to four. He has two kids from his first marriage to Amrita Singh - Ibrahim Ali Khan and and Taimur and Jeh with . While Sara Ali Khan has already marked her Bollywood debut and is swiftly climbing the ladder of success, fans are desperately wanting to know what Ibrahim Ali Khan has in mind for his career. Many are wondering whether he will enter Bollywood as an actor or not. Well, Saif Ali Khan in his recent interview shared that he is nervous about Ibrahim's future too. Also Read - Koffee With Karan 7: Karan Johar with a 'heavy heart' reveals KWK is not returning; check how netizens reacted

In an interview with Zoom, Saif spoke about Ibrahim's future and said, "I am concerned for his future and I am happy he is working hard. I think he has done well in school and like any parent, I'm full of nervous prayer that his future goes well." He also spoke about Ibrahim's 'unpretentious' attitude and stated that it is okay to be like that when young. Saif was quoted saying, "At a certain age you should be unpretentious and simple which I see in young Ibrahim and it's nice. But to have the same attitude at a later age is not necessarily correct."

When asked about the striking resemblance that Ibrahim shares with him, Saif agreed and mentioned that they look pretty similar. He said, "He also says I look like a young Saif. He just told me. He sent me a picture of him, looking good and said, 'this is what I would look like if I was a 20-year-old Vikram Vedha actor'."

While there are no reports of Ibrahim's acting debut as yet but he is currently working as an assistant director on filmmaker 's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.