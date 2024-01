In a shocking turn of events, Saif Ali Khan has been hospitalized. If reports are anything to go by the Adipurush actor was rushed to the hospital today morning. Latest reports claim that Saif Ali Khan has injured his knee and he might have to undergo surgery for the same. As per a report in Dainik Bhaskar, Kareena Kapoor Khan is by his side and is taking care of Saif in the hospital.

Saif Ali Khan hospitalized?

If reports are anything to go by Saif Ali Khan was taken to Kokilaben Hospital on Monday at about 8 am in the morning. The report claims that not just one knee but Saif has hurt both his knees and also his shoulder. What led to the injury has not been revealed. Neither Kareena Kapoor Khan nor Saif Ali Khan or any other family members have shared any statement regarding the reports or addressed the speculations yet. It is indeed shocking. Saif Ali Khan's fans are sending prayers and are worried about his health. Also Read - Saif Ali Khan's ex-GF Rosa Catalano was freaking out during his photoshoot with Kareena Kapoor Khan in 2005; reveals Dabboo Ratnani

Watch this Bollywood video of Saif Ali Khan with his family here:

Saif Ali Khan was last seen in Om Raut directed Adipurush, which was a modernistic retelling of Ramayan. Saif played the role of Lankesh in the movie. The movie was trashed by fans who called out the VFX, characterization of legendary characters in the movie and ruining the experience of Ramayan for them. Also Read - HanuMan makers donate THIS whopping amount towards Ayodhya Ram Mandir construction