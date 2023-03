Saif Ali Khan and attended the birthday bash of Malaika Arora’s mother. The couple was spotted leaving the venue hand in hand. Paparazzi clicked them and requested to pose for the camera. Media paparazzi always want to shoot celebrities and are keen to record them every time. They spot Bolyywod stars at the airport or any grand event they attend. Similarly, they were filming Saif Ali Khan with his wife, but the actor got irritated.

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was returning from Malaika Arora's mother’s birthday bash along with his wife . The two looked gorgeous twining in black outfits. They were spotted walking hand in hand making their way through the paparazzi. Media shutterbugs requested them to pose for the camera but the actor got annoyed and said, ‘Ek kaam kariye...aap humare bedroom mein aa jaiye.' He continued walking towards the elevator and papz filmed them till the couple entered the lift. The video went viral on social media.

The couple looked picture-perfect together walking hand in hand in matching black outfits. Bebo wore a black dress with metallic embellishments and completed the look with stilettos and a black clutch. On the other hand, Saif Ali Khan wore a simple black kurta with white pajama and paired it with brown leather shoes. Both complimented each other in matching outfits.

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan will be next seen in Adipurush playing the role of . Adipurush is directed by Om Raut and is scheduled to release in theaters on 16th June 2023. On the other hand, Kareena Kapoor Khan has an exciting slate of upcoming projects. She will feature in The Devotion Of Suspect X. She also has ’s next for which she also turned producer. The actress will also star alongside and Tabu in The Crew by and .